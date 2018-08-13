Alabama lands its fourth in-state recruit in class of 2020

Alabama got its seventh commitment in the 2020 class Monday morning when in-state four-star cornerback Malachi Moore picked the Tide over offers from 20 other schools.
Moore announced his pick in an exclusive posted by 247Sports.com complete with video highlight reel.
The 6-0, 170 commit out of Trussville, Ala., is the No. 138-ranked player and the No. 13 cornerback in the class, according to the 247Sports.com Composite Index. His other offers included Auburn, Tennessee and Florida.
Moore told 247Sports.com he made up his mind after Alabama’s July Champions Cookout. ““It was my dad’s first time meeting Coach Saban and first time being on campus and talking to all the coaches,” Moore said. “It just felt like we were part of the family when we were there, everybody was comfortable. I talked to them about it and they were cool with it and felt like it was the right decision.”
Four of Alabama’s seven 2020 commitments are four-star recruits from in-state and join Hewitt-Trussville teammate Dazalin Worsham.
