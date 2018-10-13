Scenes from A&M’s Midnight Yell practice at SC State House
Texas A&M’s fans held their Midnight Yell tradition on the steps of South Carolina’s statehouse on Friday night, with a little good-natured trash talk about the Gamecocks and Jake Bentley before Saturday’s game.
Kentucky students celebrated their team's first win over Florida for the first time in 31 years by flipping 19-year-old Matt O'Hara's car on Saturday night. A Mazda dealership has since given the man a new car for free.
University of Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart said that his team always plays to the same standard, regardless of who the Dawgs are playing. UGA opens against the Austin Peay Governors Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018.
After practice on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, Kentucky football tight end C.J. Conrad said the offense was not physical enough in last Saturday’s 20-14 overtime loss at Texas A&M. He said the bye week will be good for the team to work on technique.
After his last chemotherapy treatment at UK, Levi Delimpo was escorted out of Kentucky Children’s Hospital by the Lexington Police Department's Emergency Response Unit. Levi, 10, of Stamping Ground, is battling Ewing sarcoma.
Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari started Media Day on Thursday by referencing last year's exchange between him and reporter Jerry Tipton before giving his thoughts on the team's trip to play in the Bahamas this year.
Elaijah Mayhorn, a fifth-grader at Julius Marks Elementary School in Lexington, was brought to Kentucky basketball Media Day by her teacher to expose her to career fields by being able to interview players.
