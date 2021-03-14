Louisville left out of NCAA Tournament field, but is first ‘replacement team’

Louisville Coach Chris Mack gestured as he talked to his team during a timeout this season. The Cardinals finished 13-7 and now await word on whether or not a spot opens up for them in the NCAA field. AP

So Louisville basketball is on a COVID-19 pause yet again.

Only this time, the Cardinals must wait to see if another program has COVID-19 issues as, after not making the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field announced Sunday night, Louisville was tabbed as the first of four replacements should a team from a multi-bid league not be able to participate in the first round of the tournament.

The deadline for adding a replacement team is 6 p.m. on Tuesday. After that, any team withdrawing from the tournament will be declared as a “no contest” for its opponent.

After going 13-7 on the season, including a 70-56 loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, Louisville was not one of seven ACC teams selected for the Big Dance, which begins with First Four games on Thursday. The entire tournament is being played in Indiana, because of the global pandemic.

Coach Chris Mack’s team was 56th in the NCAA NET computer rankings. The Cardinals were just 1-6 against Quad 1 teams, but 6-0 against Quad 2 teams. They are 54th in Ken Pomeroy’s analytical rankings.

Louisville did defeat ACC Tournament champion Georgia Tech 74-58 on Feb. 1. The Cardinals also beat Virginia Tech, tabbed as a No. 10 seed by the selection committee, 73-71 on Jan. 6 in Louisville.

But U of L also lost 85-48 at Wisconsin on Dec. 19 in Madison after a 17-day COVID-19 pause. The Cards also lost 99-54 at North Carolina on Feb. 20 after an 18-day pause.