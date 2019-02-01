Louisville donning Ali-inspired jerseys for rumble with North Carolina

When Louisville plays North Carolina for the second time this season on Saturday, it will be looking for another KO and it will have some appropriately inspired gear for the task.
Teased with posts and in a video on social media on Thursday, the Cardinals will wear a special uniform inspired by native son and boxing icon Muhammad Ali.
The simple white shorts with black trim harken to Ali’s signature boxing trunks, and the arced lettering of “Louisville” is reminiscent of the champ’s ring robe.
During the day Thursday, various Louisville players were depicted in boxing gear in tweets from their individual accounts with inspirational quotes from Ali.
“The fight is won or lost far away from witnesses — behind the lines, in the gym, and out there on the road, long before I dance under those lights,” read one from point guard Christen Cunningham.
Saturday’s game has also been announced as a “white out” with free T-shirts being distributed for the Atlantic Coast Conference rematch. Louisville routed No. 9 North Carolina 83-62 in Chapel Hill on Jan. 12 and has won six games straight, vaulting from unranked to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press poll.
It was recently announced that Louisville International Airport would be renamed for Ali. Ali died in 2016 at age 74.
On Friday it was also announced that Louisville would participate in a Black History Month jersey collection from Adidas, inspired by the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s.
Saturday’s game is at 2 p.m. on ESPN.
