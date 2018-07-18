These Georgia Bulldogs quarterbacks were hot topics at SEC Media Days

Neither of Georgia’s quarterbacks represented the team at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop the chatter regarding both as the team gets closer to fall camp.
Rising sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm and incoming true freshman Justin Fields were common topics as the two get closer to their first fall together at Georgia. From their head coach to their teammates, Fromm and Fields were discussed frequently as the Bulldogs prepare for the 2018 season.
“With our situation, we have two quarterbacks that are both really talented guys,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “I am really excited about watching these two guys come out and lead our program and lead their units. They both have grown.”
Fields enters Georgia as a former five-star quarterback and the No. 2 overall player in the Class of 2018, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. The 6-3, 221-pound Fields enrolled at Georgia in the spring semester, allowing him to get a head start on learning the offense and working with his new coaches and teammates.
Given the scouting report of defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter, Fields has already impressed in his time as a Bulldog.
“He’s a gun-slinging athlete. He can run the ball, and he loves to do that. He’ll tell you that himself,” Ledbetter said. “He also has a cannon. He’s a good football player. He wouldn’t be at Georgia if he wasn’t. He’s developing. He’s getting more comfortable. He’s building that confidence up you have to have as a quarterback. We’re kind of seeing him grow up before our eyes.”
Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin has watched firsthand as Fields settles in during his first spring and summer as a college quarterback. He pointed out hypothetical areas where Fields can grow such as watching film or improving his timing with other receivers then explained everyone has aspects of their game they can improve upon.
Even with the room for improvement, Godwin made it sound like Fields has lived up to the hype.
“He excelled at everything,” Godwin said. “He’s getting better each and every day. He came and showed why he was highly recruited, why he was the top guy.”
Although Fields continues to draw a lot of interest, Fromm is coming off a true freshman season in which he threw for 2,615 yards and led Georgia to the national title game.
Godwin complimented Fromm’s work in the offseason after being entrenched as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback in 2017.
“Him coming off the season he had, that was kind of motivation to him to get better,” Godwin said. “He took this spring and this summer as an opportunity to better himself and better the team as well.”
Smart had a little fun discussing Fromm’s hand injury, saying the boating incident that occurred two weeks ago meant the quarterback wasn’t “sitting at home playing Fortnite.” All jokes aside, Smart spoke highly of the two players in his quarterback room as they close in on their first campaign as teammates.
“They’ve both done a tremendous job of embracing that role [as leaders] not only in the locker room but out in the field in spring practice,” Smart said. I think Jake and Justin are tremendous assets for our program.”
