Who do you think should be FSU’s starting quarterback in 2018? Vote in the poll.

Before the 2018 college football season begins for Florida State against Virginia Tech, the Seminoles — and head coach Willie Taggart — need to figure out who their starting quarterback will be.
The position battle will happen in fall camp, and there are two clear-cut favorites with Deondre Francois, who sustained a season-ending leg injury in last year’s opener against Alabama, and James Blackman, who took over as the Noles’ quarterback with Francois out.
Throw in Bailey Hockman, and FSU has three potential starting quarterbacks for the 2018 season.
So who will it be?
