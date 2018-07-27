Willie Taggart’s successful SNL recruiting event is Saturday. Here’s who is coming.

Willie Taggart’s recruiting event, Saturday Night Live, is happening this weekend in Tallahassee. In his previous stop at Oregon, the event drew 7,000 fans, according to 247 Sports.

Now in its second year and first at Florida State, which officially begins the Taggart era when the Seminoles play Virginia Tech on Labor Day weekend, the event has multiple high-level recruits planned to attend.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, the country’s overall No. 1 recruit Kayvon Thibodeaux, a consensus 5-star defensive end from Los Angeles, is one of five 5-star rising seniors or juniors expected to attend.

Thibodeaux previously was scheduled to visit the University of Florida on Friday, but he tweeted his flight was canceled to nix that trip.

Looks like I’ll only be going to FSU and FAMU — kayvon thibodeaux (@kayvonT8) July 27, 2018

Other top recruits scheduled to appear Saturday for the SNL event that starts at 4 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, are as follows (bold names are FSU commits):

2019 class

5-star DB Akeem Dent , Palm Beach Central in Wellington, Florida

, Palm Beach Central in Wellington, Florida 5-star LB Nakobe Dean, Horn Lake High in Horn Lake, Mississippi

5-star OL Kardell Thomas, Southern University Lab in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

4-star QB Sam Howell , Sun Valley High in Monroe, North Carolina

, Sun Valley High in Monroe, North Carolina 4-star OL Dontae Lucas , IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida

, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida 4-star S Brendan Gant, Kathleen High in Lakeland, Florida

4-star S Cortez Andrews, Godby High in Tallahassee, Florida

2020 class

5-star LB Justin Flowe, Upland High in Upland, California

Among the above listed recruits, Dean, Gant and Andrews are uncommitted for the 2019 class. Thomas is an LSU commit. Flowe is the second-highest player in the 2020 247 Sports composite rankings, and is uncommitted.

Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.