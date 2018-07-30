The Georgia Bulldogs picked up three commits on Sunday, including this five-star

When Sunday began, the Georgia Bulldogs had 13 commits in their Class of 2019. By nightfall, that number had stretched to 16.

Georgia added three commits Sunday in running back John Emery, outside linebacker/wide receiver Makiya Tongue and outside linebacker Rian Davis. The trio’s decisions gave the Bulldogs four commits in five days after five-star defensive tackle Travon Walker committed July 24.

Emery seemed to set off a domino effect around 5:30 p.m. when he tweeted he committed to the Bulldogs. Emery is considered a five-star running back by 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is rated the second-best running back in the Class of 2019 and the fourth-best player in Louisiana by the same metrics.

Emery’s commitment seemed a surprise in the recruiting world, as 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions gave him a 67 percent chance of going to LSU and a 33 percent chance of going to Mississippi State.

Emery gives Georgia five five-star commits per the composite ratings, joining Walker, defensive end Nolan Smith and wide receivers Jadon Haselwood and Dominick Blaylock.

A little less than two hours after Emery’s decision, a second Louisiana high school star announced he was committing to the Bulldogs.

That was Tongue, a four-star who Georgia coaches have sold on playing on either side of the ball when he joins the Bulldogs. Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Tongue is the 13th-best player in Louisiana and the 15th-best athlete in the Class of 2019.

C O M M I T T E D ... pic.twitter.com/BoXhO9PrBd — M T 9 (@makiyatongue) July 29, 2018

At 8 p.m., Davis capped off the night for Georgia. Davis is rated the fifth-best outside linebacker in the Class of 2019 and the seventh-best player in Florida.

Georgia’s 16-man class could grow again on Monday at noon. Five-star cornerback Andrew Booth is announcing his commitment, and although Clemson and Auburn are reportedly the favorites, the Bulldogs could be in the mix.