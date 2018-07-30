Bayshore’s Corey Vonborstel loses control of the ball after Southeast’s Kam’ron Green strips it during the 2017 high school football season.
Bayshore’s Corey Vonborstel loses control of the ball after Southeast’s Kam’ron Green strips it during the 2017 high school football season. Herald file photo
Bayshore’s Corey Vonborstel loses control of the ball after Southeast’s Kam’ron Green strips it during the 2017 high school football season. Herald file photo

College Sports

A torn ACL didn’t stop UCF from landing this high school football recruit

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

July 30, 2018 02:14 PM

UCF picked up two commitments days before the high school football season gets going with fall camp.

One of those commitments includes Southeast High defensive lineman Kam’ron Green.

As a junior, Green had 43 tackles with 17 for a loss, six sacks, 16 hurries, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble as a Bradenton Herald All-Area first team defense selection.

Green had a Western Kentucky offer before choosing the Knights. A torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his knee stunted his offseason recruitment. Southeast’s first-year head coach Brett Timmons told the Herald they are shooting for late August to mid-September to get Green back.

Regardless of the injury, Green — at 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds — told Rivals he wasn’t “thinking about committing because I didn’t think I had an offer.”

Rashad West, who coached Green at Southeast last fall, said in a text message that Green is a really talented kid who was a major part of the Seminoles’ success last season.

“He’s a great kid from a great family and I’m happy for all of them,” West said. “I knew he was down after injuring his knee, but I knew it would work out for him and I couldn’t be any happier for him and his family.”

Green’s commitment, which isn’t binding until he signs a national letter of intent, means he’ll join former Lakewood Ranch High offensive lineman Sam Jackson, who played as a true freshman with UCF last year, with the Knights.

In addition to landing Green, UCF picked up a pledge from 3-star defensive end Miles Dickens, of Deerfield Beach High, on Saturday.

Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to@Jason__Dill on Twitter.

  Comments  