Florida State’s latest #DoSomething football offer goes to an eighth grader

The mantra surrounding Florida State’s football program since Willie Taggart was hired last December is about doing something.

It’s seen in social media hashtags whenever an offer is extended or a commitment is made.

On Monday, the Seminoles landed their third commitment since the recruitment event, Saturday Night Live, took place at Tallahassee’s Doak Campbell Stadium.

Also on Monday, FSU became the first program to offer defensive back Kieran Collins. A Federal Way, Washington, native, Collins hasn’t even started high school classes yet.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Collins is an eighth grader, and is set to be a freshman at Kennedy Catholic High this year.





Listed at 6-foot-1, according to a tweet by Heir Football, an academy in Washington, Collins is a defensive back and part of the 2022 recruiting class.

OFFER ALERT



Congrats to Middle School Athlete, @kieran_collins4 on his first division 1 scholarship offer from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY!



HE HASN’T EVEN STARTED HS CLASSES YET!#HeirFootball #GoNoles #Heir22 pic.twitter.com/T8f2uSo188 — Heir Football (@HeirFootball) July 30, 2018

Collins isn’t the first 2022 class member to pick up an FSU offer.

According to 247 Sports, pro-style quarterback Chad Mascoe and offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin have FSU offers.

SHARE COPY LINK FSU football coach Willie Taggart speaks about former Seminoles’ starting quarterback Deondre Francois.

Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to@Jason__Dill on Twitter.