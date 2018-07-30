Former Manatee High standout Cord Sandberg announces his college football destination

Cord Sandberg, who was a two-sport star at Manatee High and played professional baseball in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, has committed to play college football at Auburn University.
Sandberg chose the Tigers over LSU and North Carolina State on Monday.
“After visiting some places first hand and having a conversation with coaches, and (fiancee) Haley (Gray) and I getting a feel for the town, it was a place we really felt comfortable with,” the 23-year-old Sandberg told the Bradenton Herald via a phone interview from New Orleans.
“Definitely liked it the best to live for the next three or four years, go to school and then obviously play football. The opportunity to play quarterback at Auburn and be a part of some big games ... I’m very honored to potentially be a part of.”
Sandberg was a dual-threat quarterback at Manatee, where he led the Hurricanes to their most-recent state championship in 2011. Sandberg also excelled in baseball, and both sports clamored for him at the next level.
Coming out of high school, Mississippi State, under then-head coach Dan Mullen, secured Sandberg’s commitment and national letter of intent. But Major League Baseball also called for Sandberg’s attention when the Phillies selected Sandberg in the third round of the 2013 MLB Draft.
Ultimately, Sandberg decided to pursue pro baseball.
Earlier this month, Sandberg announced via social media his baseball dream was ending as he was going back to football.
A shortlist of Auburn, LSU and N.C. State earned visits from Sandberg.
“I felt that those schools were conducive for me to be able to get my football legs under me this year,” Sandberg said. “And then come next January, being in a position to play. Because all three of those schools have their guy that they’re going to have this year. Come next spring, it’s an open competition to play quarterback. All three situations were pretty similar.”
Sandberg said he’s not planning on redshirting this season. Jarrett Stidham is Auburn’s starting quarterback.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to get back onto the field and see what I can do out there,” Sandberg said.
Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.
