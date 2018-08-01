‘It’s something else, man’: Former Georgia Bulldog greats reminisce in viral video

Football is right around the corner in college and at the NFL level. That made Tuesday the perfect time for some Georgia alums in the NFL to look back on their time as Bulldogs.
NFL players Nick Chubb, Jordan Jenkins, Alec Ogletree, Isaiah Wynn, Chris Conley, Malcolm Mitchell, David Andrews, Reggie Davis, Matthew Stafford, Sony Michel and Thomas Davis filmed themselves discussing their experiences at Georgia for a video the football team’s Twitter account posted Tuesday.
In the video — which has 76.4 thousand views as of Wednesday morning — several former Bulldogs recalled what it meant to play at Georgia.
“I spent four years at Georgia, and it was definitely the best time of my life,” Chubb said.
“I had some opportunities to play in some of the biggest games of my life in front of the best crowd I’ve ever played in front of,” Stafford said.
“It’s something else, man. It puts fear into people’s hearts,” Jenkins said.
“One of the most electrifying feelings is suiting up and playing between the hedges,” Mitchell said.
Although he did not appear in the selfie-style videos, former running back Todd Gurley also had an appearance via a clip from the ESPYs. When Georgia alum-turned reporter Maria Taylor asked Gurley why he was wearing red and black at the event, Gurley didn’t hesitate with a response.
“Cause I’m a Dawg,” Gurley said. “I was born a Dawg, and I’m gonna die a Dawg.”
