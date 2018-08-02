UM football gets plenty of preseason love in major poll. Its opening opponent got less

Nothing like a little preseason love to get your adrenaline racing, Hurricanes fans, just two days before fall camp opens.

The 2018 preseason Amway Coaches Poll was unveiled Thursday, and the University of Miami is No. 8.

That’s 10 spots better than its No. 18 preseason coaches’ ranking a year ago, and five spots better than its No. 13 Associated Press ranking at the end of the 2017 season. It’s the highest preseason ranking for the Canes since they also were ranked No. 8 by the coaches in 2005.

Do we even have to tell you who’s No. 1?

That would be defending national champion Alabama, followed by No. 2 Clemson, the Atlantic Coast Conference powerhouse that beat UM (10-3 in 2018) in the ACC title game last season.

The Hurricanes’ opening blockbuster opponent on Sept. 2 at AT&T Stadium, Southeastern Conference member LSU, is ranked No. 24.

UM coach Mark Richt told Miami Hurricanes beat writers on Wednesday that he expects quarterback Malik Rosier to be his starter, beginning Sept. 2 against LSU.

UM’s ACC rival Florida State is ranked 19th.

The Gators, however, are nowhere to be found in the initial rankings.

UCF is ranked 23rd.

Another UM opponent, Virginia Tech, came in at No. 17.

Click here for the full poll.



