UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton (10) runs for a touchdown against Auburn during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, in Atlanta, Ga. Albert Cesare AP
College Sports

The preseason coaches poll says UCF is No. 23, so the Knights tweeted their anger

By Jason Dill

August 02, 2018 02:45 PM

UCF’s undefeated run in the 2017 college football season was culminated by a Peach Bowl victory over an SEC program.

That victory over Auburn enabled the Knights to proclaim themselves the 2017 national champions after feeling snubbed for not participating in the College Football Playoff.

So when the 2018 Amway/USA Today preseason coaches poll was released Thursday, it was a disappointment to UCF and the Knight fan base, to say the least, to see itself ranked No. 23.

UCF’s official twitter account explained the frustration through a series of tweets, and fans showed their displeasure as well.

Here’s the thread and additional fan comments:

