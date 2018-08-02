Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) works against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference Championship Game on Dec. 2, 2017, in Atlanta.
Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) works against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference Championship Game on Dec. 2, 2017, in Atlanta. John Bazemore AP Photo
Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) works against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference Championship Game on Dec. 2, 2017, in Atlanta. John Bazemore AP Photo

College Sports

USA Today announced the preseason Amway Coaches Poll. Here’s where Auburn ranks

By Jordan D. Hill

jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

August 02, 2018 02:49 PM

Last season, the Auburn Tigers won 10 games and captured the SEC West division for the first time since 2013. On Thursday, it was revealed the Tigers’ high expectations for 2018 are shared by several college football coaches.

USA Today released the Amway Coaches Poll on Thursday. The Tigers came in 10th in the poll, making Auburn third among SEC teams.

Alabama is ranked No. 1 coming off its fifth national championship under Nick Saban. Georgia, which played the Crimson Tide for the national title in 2017, is ranked No. 4.

The Top 10 teams are as follows:

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (61 first-place votes)

2. Clemson Tigers (3)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (1)

4. Georgia Bulldogs

5. Oklahoma Sooners

6. Washington Huskies

7. Wisconsin Badgers

8. Miami Hurricanes

9. Penn State Nittany Lions

10. Auburn Tigers

Auburn opens the 2018 season with a showdown against No. 6 Washington on Sept. 1 in Atlanta.

The Amway Board of Coaches is comprised of 65 head coaches at FBS schools. To see the coaches poll in its entirety, click here.

Jordan D. Hill: @JordanDavisHill | jhill@ledger-enquirer.com

  Comments  