UM quarterbacks hit the field for the first practice of the 2018 season
University of Miami quarterbacks Malik Rosier (12), N'Kosi Perry (5), Jarren Williams(15), Ryan Rizk (17) and Cade Weldon (16) participate in the team's first practice of the 2018 season at the Greentree Fields on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
UK football coach Mark Stoops announced during Media Day on Friday that defensive end Josh Paschal’s foot lesions were a malignant melanoma, and that assistant coach John Schlarman is dealing with health problems as well.
Kentucky senior wide receiver Dorian Baker missed the 2017 season after dislocating his ankle during camp. In 2016, Baker tore a hamstring during camp. At Media Day, Baker said he cannot worry about getting injured this year.
At Kentucky football’s annual kickoff luncheon, defensive coordinator Matt House complimented outside linebacker Josh Allen. The senior enters the 2018 season high on the draft lists of many NFL scouts.