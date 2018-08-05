UM linebacker Michael Pinckney on Upholding Canes’ Standard

University of Miami co-offensive coordinator, Ron Dugans and offensive quality control analyst, David Cooney workout wide receivers at the team's second practice of the season at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables, Fla. on Sunday, August 5, 2018.
University of Miami quarterbacks Malik Rosier (12), N'Kosi Perry (5), Jarren Williams(15), Ryan Rizk (17) and Cade Weldon (16) participate in the team's first practice of the 2018 season at the Greentree Fields on Saturday, August 4, 2018.
University of Miami football head coach Mark Richt reflects on the team's first practice of 2018 season at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018. (Picture by Matias J. Ocner/ The Miami Herald)
University of Miami linebacker Shaquille Quarterman speaks after the team's first practice of 2018 season at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 4, 2018. (Picture by Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald)
Kentucky senior wide receiver Dorian Baker missed the 2017 season after dislocating his ankle during camp. In 2016, Baker tore a hamstring during camp. At Media Day, Baker said he cannot worry about getting injured this year.
UK football coach Mark Stoops announced during Media Day on Friday that defensive end Josh Paschal’s foot lesions were a malignant melanoma, and that assistant coach John Schlarman is dealing with health problems as well.