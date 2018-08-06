Day Three (Monday) UM camp update: Njoku sidelined, tight ends have dropsies, QBs

Monday began for the Miami Hurricanes football players just as it did Saturday and Sunday: on Greentree Field at the University of Miami — the massive Carol Soffer Football Indoor Practice Facility looming just beyond the practice field.
There was one difference, though it might be minor and just the result of soreness or getting used to being back at it.
Redshirt freshman receiver Evidence Njoku, the younger brother of former Canes star tight end David Njoku (now with the Cleveland Browns) was on the sideline doing drills individually with a large, black elasticized sleeve over his right knee.
(Please keep in mind that this was just during our 10-minute viewing period Monday.)
Njoku sustained that season-ending torn ACL in mid-October of 2017.
Njoku, 6-6 and 196 pounds last year as a newcomer, has filled out nicely and is now 225 pounds. He was a consensus three-star prospect out of Cedar Grove, N.J. He spent three seasons at Cedar Grove High before transferring his senior year to Wayne Hills High, catching 27 passes for 415 yards and eight touchdowns his last high school season.
We don’t talk to coach Mark Richt after practice, but we will get starting quarterback Malik Rosier.
Over by the quarterbacks, the tight ends were dropping a few easy throws by the signal callers Monday, but the throws weren’t necessarily always accurate, either. True freshman Brevin Jordan — the nation’s No. 1 prep tight end this past recruiting cycle— and veterans Brian Pollendey and Michael Irvin II all slipped up at least once.
“You’re getting over the ball too fast!” tight ends coach Todd Hartley screamed at Pollendey, a 6-6, 245-pound sophomore.
“I don’t know if you’re running!’’ Hartley then yelled at Jordan, repeating it even louder.
Hartley did throw in an “Atta boy!’’ to true freshman tight end Will Mallory.
Other notables from Monday during early media viewing:
▪ The quarterback rotation stayed the same: Fifth-year senior Rosier, followed by redshirt freshmen N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon and true freshman Jarren Williams.
▪ The Canes wore shoulder pads for the first time this fall camp. There’s a five-day acclimation period, as mandated by the NCAA, which leads to full pads and contact later this week.
▪ Richt noted on Sunday that the first scrimmage of fall camp will be practice session No. 7, which means sometime this weekend. We’ll have more for you on that a bit later this week. It will be closed.
