Here’s how Georgia coach Kirby Smart inspired Chase Elliott in first NASCAR victory

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart played a role in Chase Elliott’s first NASCAR victory on Sunday.
Before winning the race at Watkins Glen International in New York, Elliott said he watched a video of Smart’s speech at last month’s SEC Media Days, where the Bulldogs football coach referenced pressure is a privilege.
“The pressure is really a privilege,” Smart told the Associated Press. “... Those are things we embrace at the University of Georgia. We can’t run from those things.
Elliot, a Georgia native, said in his post-race TV interview: “I had that on repeat this morning on the bus. Just thinking about it. I thought we had a chance (Sunday), and I wanted to make sure that if we were in a position to capitalize, we did.”
Elliott’s first NASCAR Cup victory came by more than 7.5 seconds over Martin Truex, Jr.
