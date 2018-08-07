Very important Miami Hurricane (AD) on ‘injured reserve’ and update from camp Day 4

He won’t be in pads on the football field come Sept. 2 for the Miami-LSU opener at AT&T Stadium, but be assured that University of Miami athletic director Blake James will be in Arlington, Texas for the game — even if he needs a walker to hobble around.
James, who has done a great job as UM athletic director since he took over as the Hurricanes man in charge in 2013, told me late last month during an interview that he tore his hamstring a couple weeks earlier while slalom water skiing in Minnesota.
James graduated from Minnesota State-Mankato with a bachelor’s degree in marketing in 1992.
“I’m on injured reserve,’’ he joked by phone, “and I’m having surgery next Monday [which would have been July 30] to have it reattached. I’ll be on crutches for six weeks.”
(It’s his left hamstring, by the way.)
James, back in the Hecht Athletic Center, is now hobbling around with a walker, but doing very well, he said on Tuesday.
Dr. Lee Kaplan, the UM team doctor and surgeon, performed the surgery.
“Dr. Kaplan said surgery went great,’’ James told me in a text message Tuesday. “My focus is on the rehab process and getting back to 100%. No weight bearing on my left leg so using a walker until cleared.’’
Get well soon, Blake.
Regarding the on-field Hurricanes, the receivers looked extremely sharp Tuesday, as did the quarterbacks.
Lawrence Cager had some gorgeous catches, as did some of the others. The quarterbacks were sharper, as were the tight ends.
Also, good news on the Evidence Njoku front. The redshirt freshman receiver, who was sidelined during media viewing on Monday, was back with the others during media viewing Tuesday.
