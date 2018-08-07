South Florida running back Darius Tice (6) outruns the Temple defense, including defensive back Jyquis Thomas (28) on a 47-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.
South Florida running back Darius Tice (6) outruns the Temple defense, including defensive back Jyquis Thomas (28) on a 47-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara AP
South Florida running back Darius Tice (6) outruns the Temple defense, including defensive back Jyquis Thomas (28) on a 47-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Chris O'Meara AP

College Sports

Former 4-star recruit left this SEC program to join this college football team

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

August 07, 2018 03:48 PM

Former Ole Miss tight end Jacob Mathis is now a USF Bull, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Mathis, who was a 4-star recruit from Tampa’s Berkeley Prep, did not play the previous two seasons with the Rebels.

In high school, he had career-high 874 receiving yards, according to MaxPreps, as a junior and tallied 20 receiving touchdowns in his final two seasons combined.

“We’re still just waiting, [because] we just don’t know yet,” USF coach Charlie Strong told the Tampa Bay Times. “He’s here. He’s practicing and he’s getting the work in. I think he’ll be a great addition for us. We’ve just got to get some things cleared up through the NCAA.”

Former Ole Miss players have gained immediate eligibility upon transferring following the NCAA sanctions leveled against the Rebels for various infractions.

That includes former IMG Academy quarterback Shea Patterson, who is expected to start for Michigan this fall.

Send Florida State, UCF and USF story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.

  Comments  