Miami Hurricanes starting linebacker Michael Pinckney in boot, limping

Junior linebacker Michael Pinckney was seen on Wednesday evening limping and wearing a walking boot that extended to just below his left knee.





A source said the injury is minor and the boot is precautionary.

When reached for comment regarding Pinckney, UM athletics communications director Camron Ghorbi would only confirm that Pinckney practiced Wednesday morning and met for previously scheduled interviews on the field immediately afterward.





The hard-hitting Pinckney was the Miami Hurricanes’ third-leading tackler last season on the weak side, with 68 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3 1/2 sacks, one interception, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.





Pinckney, 6-1 and 220 pounds out of Jacksonville Raines High School, was a 2016 freshman All-American. Last season he earned the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance against Syracuse — nine tackles, 3 1/2 tackles for loss and two sacks.

If Pinckney can’t practice, 6-1, 230-pound redshirt senior Mike Smith could step in as his backup. Smith, who graduated from Miami Northwestern, had 23 tackles last season in 13 games.

On Sunday after the second day of fall camp, Pinckney said he was “in way better shape” and understood the defense better. “It’s high intensity, man. ...We had to get back the Miami tradition and we’re trying to uphold that standard. So offense and defense…we’re making each other better.”

Pinckney said Sunday that after seeing teammate Malek Young end his playing career last season with a severe neck injury, he has become even more focused.

“I know for me and the other guys that it really made me buckle down,’’ Pinckney said. “This game, people take it for granted and I’ll never take this game for granted again.”



