Florida State to play two games against an SEC college football power, report says

Former ESPN reporter Brett McMurphy reported Thursday that the Florida State Seminoles and LSU Tigers have agreed to two future college football games, albeit at neutral sites.
The two-game series begins in 2022 at New Orleans, with the 2023 game held in Orlando, according to a tweet from McMurphy.
McMurphy recently broke the story that led to Ohio State placing head coach Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave, while the school investigates whether Meyer knew or not about former assistant Zach Smith’s alleged domestic violence dating back to 2015.
Earlier this offseason, the Seminoles agreed to play two games with Boise State, starting with a neutral site game in Jacksonville in 2019.
The Orlando Sentinel reports the 2023 game will happen at Camping World Stadium.
