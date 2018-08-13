UM Hurricanes camp: backup offensive tackle George Brown Jr. hurt. Freshman steps up.

A quick update from University of Miami football practice No. 8, two days after the first fall scrimmage on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium:
▪ UM coach Mark Richt said on WQAM this morning that backup offensive tackle George Brown Jr. sustained a knee injury in the scrimmage. Brown, listed as 6-7 and 310 pounds, is a redshirt junior who transferred to Miami from LSU in 2016, when he sat out per NCAA transfer rules. Last season Brown played in three games as a reserve against Bethune-Cookman, Notre Dame and Virginia. Otherwise he was on the scout team.
▪ Stepping up at second-team left tackle Monday was true freshman DJ Scaife, a 6-3, 300-pouinder out of Miami Southridge who is having a great fall camp according to coaches. Richt said after the scrimmage that Scaife was the sixth lineman at multiple positions. Scaife was a consensus four-star prospect.
▪ The first-team offensive line on Monday: left tackle Tyree St. Louis, left guard Jahair Jones, center Tyler Gauthier, right guard Hayden Mahoney and right tackle Navaughn Donaldson.
▪ The second-team offensive line on Monday: left tackle Scaife, left guard Venzell Boulware, center Corey Gaynor, right guard Cleveland Reed (another true freshman) and right tackle Kai-Leon Herbert.
▪ The quarterback rotation remained the same during early media viewing: fifth-year starter Malik Rosier, redshirt freshmen N’Kosi Perry and Cade Weldon, and true freshman Jarren Williams.
▪ True freshman tight end Brevin Jordan took passes from Rosier, followed by true freshman Will Mallory and sophomore Brian Polendey taking passes from Perry.
Today is UM Media Day, so lots more to come.
