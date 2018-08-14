Hurricanes QB Jarren Williams and a top D-end not at open portion of practice Tuesday

University of Miami true freshman quarterback Jarren Williams was not at practice on Tuesday morning during media viewing.
I saw Williams, a 6-2, 220-pounder out of Central Gwinnett High in Lawrenceville, Georgia, at about 10:05 am getting into a car with someone who was parked in the UM coaches/administrators lot. He was wearing plain clothes (long sweat pants, etc, but didn’t appear to be in UM garb).
I have no idea of anything else. He might be absolutely fine. It might be school related. Again, whatever we find out later, I’ll let you know.
▪ Also missing from the open portion of practice Tuesday: redshirt senior defensive lineman Demetrius Jackson. D-Jax, a definite team leader who has returned from knee surgery, is a wonderful young man and talented and smart lineman. We don’t know his status, either. Maybe he’s fine, too. I’ll keep you up to date as soon as we learn something.
UPDATE: Jackson was seen walking off the field in full uniform at the end of practice.
▪ Also missing (no surprise) of course: reserve offensive tackle George Brown, who sustained a knee injury in the Saturday scrimmage, coach Mark Richt told us Monday.
We’ll update as we learn more. Keep your fingers crossed.
