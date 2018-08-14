Where the Florida Gators’ recruiting class stands following its latest commitment

The Florida Gators received a needed boost in their 2019 recruiting class Monday night when four-star cornerback Chester Kimbrough verbally comitted to UF.
Kimbrough, out of Warren Easton High in New Orleans, is tabbed as the 15th overall prospect in the state of Louisiana, the No. 34 cornerback in the country and No. 366 in the country regardless of position, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. He chose UF over the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas and LSU among a host of other schools who offered him.
And Kimbrough’s commitment brings Dan Mullen’s first full class as Florida’s head coach up to an even dozen players with just under four months until the early signing period.
Some things to note about UF’s class as it stands Tuesday morning:
▪ Five of Mullen’s top six commitments so far are from out of state. Those five commitments, all four-star prospects: linebacker Diwun Black (Forest, Mississippi; No. 53 overall player in the country), defensive tackle Jaelin Humphries (Lawrenceville, Georgia; No. 208), quarterback Jalon Jones (Richmond, Virginia; No. 260), linebacker Tyron Hopper (Roswell, Georgia; No. 295) and Kimbrough. The lone four-star recruit Mullen has landed so far who plays high school football in the state of Florida is Miami Carol City offensive lineman Wardrick Wilson.
▪ UF’s class is ranked a lowly 28th overall and just 11th in the SEC. However, when looking at average ranking of recruits, the Gators’ class score of 89.32 (out of a theoretical 100) is 17th nationally by the 247Sports Composite ranking, showing Florida could be taking a quality-over-quantity approach in the early going of the cycle while they try to lure some of the top undecided prospects.
▪ Florida running backs coach Greg Knox is viewed as the team’s most successful recruiter so far in this cycle. According to 247Sports. Knox was the primary recruiter for two of Florida’s 12 commitments — Black and three-star wide receiver Dionte Marks — and was a secondary recruiter for Kimbrough.
Verbal commitments are non-binding until a student-athlete signs a national letter of intent.
