Loss to Virginia costs Miami Hurricanes their Top 25 ranking in both major polls

The Miami Hurricanes started the season No. 8 nationally in both major polls.

Now, they’re nowhere to be found for the first time after 23 consecutive poll appearances.

After losing 16-13 at Virginia late Saturday, the Hurricanes (5-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) are no longer ranked in the AP Top 25 and Amway Coaches Poll released Sunday afternoon.

UM is the equivalent of No. 32, if there were a No. 32, in the “others receiving votes’’ category in the AP Poll, falling from last week’s No. 16 in that poll.

The Canes are the equivalent of No. 26, if there were a No. 26, in the “others receiving votes’’ category in the Coaches Poll, falling from last week’s No. 15 in that poll.