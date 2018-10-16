Oklahoma jumped UCF in rankings without even playing. This is how the Knights feel.

UCF had trouble with Memphis on Saturday, but the Knights left with their unbeaten season and the nation’s longest active winning streak intact at 19 games.

The Knights, who entered last week as the No. 10-ranked team in the country, surely were going to move up in the rankings after the top 10 received a shakeup with upsets and unconvincing wins by others.

Wrong.

UCF stayed put in the AP Poll. The Knights saw teams that had marquee wins (LSU over Georgia) leapfrog them.

The Tigers went from No. 13 to No. 5, a position they had a week earlier before Florida upset them in Gainesville.

Those Gators? They’re ranked 11th behind UCF and LSU.

Georgia stayed ahead of UCF, slipping six spots. LSU had fallen eight spots after losing to a UF team ranked 22nd.

Even Oklahoma, which didn’t play last week, jumped UCF to No. 9 in the AP Poll.





UCF head coach Josh Heupel told reporters Monday that he really still believes everything will take care of itself by the end of the season, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“We’re a long ways away from that conversation inside of our team, inside of our building,” Heupel told reporters. “We can only control what we can control, which is our preparation today, how we go play on Saturday. At the end of the day, people are going to look at this conference, look at who we played, crossover games, look at scores and I think we’ll be where we want to be if we handle our business.”

One of those crossover games involved Notre Dame this past week. The Irish squeaked out a 19-14 victory over Pittsburgh, a team UCF defeated 45-14 two weeks earlier.

“I don’t think they were concerned about rankings at all,” Heupel told reporters about how his players feel about the rankings.

