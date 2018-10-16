The AP midseason All-American team is out. Which Miami Hurricanes made the cut?

Gerald Willis speaks with reporters after practice

October 16, 2018

Miami Hurricanes redshirt senior Gerald Willis was the lone UM football player chosen for the Associated Press’ midseason All-American team on Tuesday.

It’s the latest in a long list of accolades Willis has garnered this season.

Chosen for the AP’s first-team defense as a defensive tackle, Willis was selected for the same honor by ESPN on Monday, was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list last week and earned the Outland Trophy Defensive Player of the Month award for September.

This season, Willis has 36 tackles with 13 tackles for a loss and two sacks. His tackles for a loss total ranks second nationally.

Clemson, Wake Forest and Syracuse had first-team selections from the ACC. North Carolina State and Florida State added second-team members.

FSU’s Brian Burns was the Seminoles’ lone selection, getting picked as a second-team defensive end.

