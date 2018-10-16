Saban dismisses claim that UCF shares national title with Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban insists that his team is the true NCAA football champion, and not UCF, who went undefeated last season. Saban added that the College Football Playoff system is "not broken."
By
Up Next
Alabama coach Nick Saban insists that his team is the true NCAA football champion, and not UCF, who went undefeated last season. Saban added that the College Football Playoff system is "not broken."
By

College Sports

No rivalry here: After Hurricane Michael, the UCF Knights did this to help Tallahassee

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

October 16, 2018 03:24 PM

Hurricane Michael ravaged Florida’s Panhandle region last week.

Homes were destroyed, roads were damaged, power and life was lost.

People’s way of life were altered, including Florida State’s football team and it’s students in Tallahassee.

On Tuesday, aid came from a place with one of the largest alumni bases in the country and a team considered the best college football team in Florida.

UCF’s football equipment truck was spotted in Tallahassee dropping off pallets of water for the Hurricane Michael relief effort.

The official FSU admissions Twitter account referred to UCF as the Golden Knights, before apologizing for the gaffe.

Regardless, UCF’s official Twitter account quickly accepted.

Send story tips to @Jason__Dill on Twitter.

Related stories from Lexington Herald Leader

Miami Herald Sports Pass

The Miami Herald is now offering a digital sports-only subscription for $30 per year. This is unlimited access to all Herald sports stories.



  Comments  