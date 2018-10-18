The No. 1 college football recruit set a commitment date. Is FSU still a front-runner?

He’s the consensus No. 1 player in the 2019 college football recruiting class, and has already trimmed his landing spot to a top five consisting of Alabama, Florida State, Florida, Oregon and Southern California.
Now Oaks Christian (Thousand Oaks, California) defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has set a commitment date.
Speaking with the Los Angeles Daily News this week, Thibodeaux picked his birthday of Dec. 15 as his commitment date. That comes four days before the NCAA’s early signing period begins for football.
The five-star recruit originally planned to commit in late October and is coming off an official visit — his third total — to Oregon, according to the L.A. Daily News.
“If you’re good enough, you can go to the NFL from a Division III program,” Thibodeaux told the L.A. Daily News. “I do believe the football part will take care of itself, regardless of where I go. The opportunity for internships, the connections I can make with alumni are things I’ve been thinking about.”
Oregon’s journalism program, due to Thibodeaux’s desire to get into broadcasting after his football career, was a major selling point, the outlet reported.
Up until that point, Florida State was considered a front-runner to land the 6-4 1/2, 239-pound defensive end.
Thibodeaux made three visits to FSU, including his official visit on Labor Day weekend that saw Virginia Tech blast the Seminoles on national television.
He has also made an official visit to Alabama.
There are no reported dates for visits to UF or USC before his Dec. 15 commitment date.
