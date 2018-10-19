Florida State running back Jacques Patrick (9) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida State running back Jacques Patrick (9) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Lynne Sladky AP
College Sports

Miami Hurricanes’ run defense is good. But how good is it compared to Power 5 teams?

By Jason Dill

jdill@bradenton.com

October 19, 2018 02:54 PM

Pro Football Focus unveiled where Power 5 programs rank in tackles for a loss or no gain against the run.

And it shouldn’t be a surprise where the University of Miami finds itself.

The Hurricanes rank No. 1 with 68 tackles. Auburn is second with 63. Clemson, West Virginia and Michigan round out the top five.

UM’s run defense ranks No. 11 in yards per game allowed, and opposing rushes go for 2.85 yards per attempt.

Two defensive lineman, Gerald Willis III, who is receiving accolades and praise for his play this season, and Jonathan Garvin, lead the Canes in tackles for a loss.

