Miami adds another offensive lineman to its class on second day of early signing period

The Miami Hurricanes have reached into a growing pipeline to fill one of their biggest remaining needs in the Class of 2019. Adam ElGammal, a three-star tackle from New York, joined Miami as the 15th signing in the recruiting cycle Thursday when he sent a signed National Letter of Intent to the Hurricanes.

ElGammal is the 13th high school player to sign with Miami in the three-day early signing period, which began Wednesday, and the third high school offensive lineman. The offensive lineman was previously orally committed to the Cincinnati Bearcats, but took an official visit to Coral Gables last weekend when most of the other signees also visited.

The Hurricanes announced ElGammal’s signing the way they’ve been announcing them all week — with a post on Twitter and an update to its #Surge19 page on the athletics website.

Earlier Thursday, coach Mark Richt said he expected another signing to be announced Thursday. It’s not immediate clear if this is the signing the coach was referring to.

“One of the young men that signed yesterday was going to hold his announcement until a bowl game or something, but decided to go ahead and let us bring it out,’’ Richt said in an appearance on the Joe Rose Show with Zach Krantz on WQAM.

ElGammal is another intriguing developmental offensive line prospect for Miami. Until his senior year, ElGammal was primarily a basketball player at Christ The King in Middle Village, New York. After one season of organized football, ElGammal committed to Cincinnati in November, then received some more interest from Power 5 Conferences. The Hurricanes offered Dec. 5 and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights followed suit Dec. 10. The Virginia Cavaliers also offered ElGammal in October.

At 6-5 and 275 pounds, ElGammal already has a college-ready frame, but will have to continue improving his technique before he will be ready to contribute with the Canes. The 247Sports.com composite rankings peg ElGammal as the No. 125 tackle in the nation, but the site’s own rankings list him as the No. 64 tackle nationwide. Rivals.com ranks ElGammal as a two-star prospect, while ESPN has him unranked.

Miami’s offensive line class consists of three high school prospects and one graduate transfer. Jakai Clark, a three-star center from Georgia, and Zion Nelson, a three-star tackle from South Carolina, give the Hurricanes two long-term prospects from the high school level, while Tommy Kennedy, a graduate transfer from the FCS Butler Bulldogs, will fight for an immediate starting role.

ElGammal joins Jason Blissett, a four-star defensive tackle from Poly Prep Country Day in Brooklyn, as signees from New York, but Miami hopes to add at least one more prospect from the state before the end of the recruiting cycle. Jared Harrison-Hunte, a three-star defenesive tackle and teammate of ElGammal’s with the Royals, visited the Hurricanes alongside the two other New Yorkers last month. He is also considering the Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan State Spartans and Arizona State Sun Devils, and plans to sign on the traditional National Signing Day.

Like ElGammal, Harrison-Hunte is also a relative newcomer to the sport, which makes both particularly intriguing.

“They’re both first-year players, so really they just don’t have bad habits to come along with them,” Blissett said last week. “Under the right coaching, they can do a lot of damage at a program, so they just have high ceilings, pretty much.”