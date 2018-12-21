LSU’s Ed Orgeron gives a manners lesson — twice — at news conference

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron is preparing his team for the Fiesta Bowl against UCF, but he also built a solid 2019 recruiting class with this week’s early signing period.
And when Orgeron was running through the players the Tigers signed at a news conference this week, he was interrupted ... twice.
LSU players and coaches were running through a drill not far from the news conference and the noise got so loud that Orgeron stopped speaking on two occasions to yell at his players to keep it down.
Orgeron was discussing five-star running back John Emery Jr., who signed with LSU on Wednesday, when he halted the news conference to let his team know they were too loud.
“Hold on a second,” Orgeron said. “Hey guys! Hey, I’m having a press conference. Okay? Thank you!”
Later in the news conference, Orgeron was interrupted again.
“I’ll stop,” Orgeron said. “Hey! Stop the balls. Stop the drill. I’m having a press conference! Thank you!”
Orgeron gave his team a lesson in manners with his powerful voice, rather than resorting to the “Manners Maketh Man” scene from the Kingsman.
