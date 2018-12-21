Miami QB N’Kosi Perry in trouble again after posting sexually explicit video, per report

University of Miami starting quarterback N’Kosi Perry appears to be in trouble again.
Perry, a redshirt freshman who already was suspended for the LSU opener this season and got in more trouble later, posted a “sexually explicit video” on the social media platform Snapchat of two nude people having sexual intercourse, according to a report on Friday from the UM school newspaper The Miami Hurricane.
No faces are shown of the people having sex, the Miami Hurricane report said, but the video was posted on Perry’s Snapchat within 15 hours after UM’s victory at Toledo on Sept. 15. The “screen recording of his Snapchat story from that day resurfaced among the Miami student body in late November,’’ the report said.
The Hurricanes are set to travel to New York City on Saturday to continue preparing for Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27. UM confirmed that Perry will be traveling with the team on Saturday, but would not say whether Perry will play in the game.
Perry was not made available to the media this week after practice when offensive players spoke Wednesday, but no mention was made of any problems.
When asked about the validity of the report, UM director of athletics communication Camron Ghorbi provided this statement to the Herald: “We are aware of an inappropriate video posted on a social media account associated with one of our student-athletes. The video has been removed, and the posting has been addressed with the student-athlete. We will continue to be committed to high standards of conduct at UM.’’
When asked if Perry is suspended, Ghorbi redirected the Herald to the statement and would not elaborate.
UM athletic director Blake James also referred the Herald to the UM statement and said there would be “no additional comment.’’
Another of Perry’s quarterback teammates, true freshman and former national prep star Jarren Williams, created a stir this week when it was reported by 247Sports— a recruiting website —that Williams was transferring. But the crisis was averted when Williams decided to stick with UM instead of leaving.
If Perry is suspended, that would leave three scholarship quarterbacks available for the Pinstripe Bowl — redshirt freshman Cade Weldon, who has played in four games this season and has completed two of three passes for 14 yards, with two carries for 5 yards and a touchdown; Williams, who has played in one game in his college career in UM’s home opener against FCS school Savannah State on Sept. 8, when he completed one of three passes for 17 yards, and ran twice for two yards and a touchdown; and fifth-year senior and former starter Malik Rosier, who has started six of his seven games played, completing 77 of 144 passes (53.5 percent) for 1,007 yards and six touchdowns and five interceptions, with another 210 yards and six touchdowns rushing.
Perry’s statistics this season: 96 of 186 for 1,089 yards (51.6 percent) and 13 touchdowns, with five interceptions. He has run for 158 yards and a touchdown.
Rosier is the only UM scholarship quarterback who hasn’t been suspended.
Weldon was suspended for four games in the middle of the season for an undisclosed team violation. Williams was suspended for the Nov. 17 Virginia Tech game for an undisclosed team violation. Thus, three of UM’s four quarterbacks have served suspensions this season.
Perry was most recently in trouble in late October, only being reprimanded and not suspended, for posting a video on social media that shows him in a car with wads of money on his lap.
UM football coach Mark Richt on October 22 at his weekly news conference told the media that he had seen the video of Perry with the wads of money.
“It’s been addressed,’’ Richt said that day. “It was not very mature, obviously.
“He didn’t break any laws. He didn’t break any NCAA rules. He’s in good standing, but the image is not good. He’s just got to be mature and more wise in what he does, so I didn’t like it.’’
