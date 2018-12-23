Here’s who one player said is starting for Miami at quarterback in the Pinstripe Bowl

Once again there are questions as to be who will start for the Miami Hurricanes at quarterback, a recurring theme this season.
And once again social media has become the center of UM news.
In a clip from an Instagram Live video circulated Saturday on social media, University of Miami tight end Brevin Jordan appears to be on the flight to New York for the Pinstripe Bowl and is shown conversing with fans and responding to the question, “[Who’s] the starting qb?”
His response: “Malik is starting in this game.’’
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
The existence of the video was first referenced by The Athletic just before 3 a.m. Sunday.
Jordan’s original Instagram post is no longer on his account.
UM coach Mark Richt has not yet announced the starter for the bowl game against Wisconsin. Malik Rosier, a redshirt senior, is the former UM starting quarterback who started six of the seven games he played this season until he was replaced by redshirt freshman N’Kosi Perry.
Perry’s status, however, is in question after it was made public on Friday that he posted a “sexually explicit video’’ on the social media platform Snapchat of two people having sexual intercouse, according to a report form the UM school newspaper The Miami Hurricane.
Perry traveled to New York along with the other quarterbacks, UM confirmed, and was at practice Sunday.
In the past, UM players who have traveled to bowl games typically are not suspended.
Rosier has completed 77 of 144 passes (53.5 percent) for 1,007 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions, with another 210 yards and six touchdowns rushing.
Perry is 96 of 186 for 1,089 yards (51.6 percent) and 13 touchdowns, with five interceptions. He has run for 158 yards and a touchdown.
Also in Jordan’s Instagram Live video, a person asked Jordan, “Y you think Rique ain’t coming?,’’ apparently refrerring to four-star Miami Southridge High cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who has UM and Georgia as his two finalists before he plans to make his choice public on Jan. 5 at the All-American Bowl.
Jordan replied: “He not. He not coming.’’
Comments