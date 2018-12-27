Miami Hurricanes defense gives Manny Diaz an underwhelming send-off in Pinstripe Bowl

The game plan for the Miami Hurricanes was always going to be simple. The Wisconsin Badgers went into the Pinstripe Bowl with a backup quarterback and a passing attack which wasn’t even so good when the starter was in there. If Miami could slow down Jonathan Taylor, the Hurricanes could probably shut down Wisconsin’s offense in the Bronx.

Miami could not slow down Taylor. The Doak Walker Award winner gashed the Hurricanes’ defense, racking up 205 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries to lift the Badgers to a 35-3 win at Yankee Stadium and it could’ve been worse — they also missed field goals of 39 and 41 yards.

In Manny Diaz’s final game as Miami’s defensive coordinator before he leaves to become the Temple Owls’ coach next season, the Hurricanes’ defense coughed up 406 total yards.

While Taylor did the bulk of the work for the Wisconsin offense, Miami’s defense was uncharacteristically sloppy in other areas, too. The Badgers opened the game with a 35-yard pass from quarterback Jack Coan to Kendric Pryor. The Hurricanes (7-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast) entered the game with the nation’s No. 1 pass defense, but Jhavonte Dean got burned by Pryor and fellow defensive back Jaquan Johnson misread the play in the back end to let the wide receiver score easily.

Then Taylor took over. Quarterback Malik Rosier threw an interception on Miami’s first offensive play, letting Wisconsin (8-5, 5-4 Big Ten) start its second drive at the Hurricanes’ 7-yard line. Taylor scooted in for a touchdown on the first play of the drive to give the Badgers a seemingly insurmountable 14-0 lead.

“You still see the great breakaway speed that he had a year ago and the long runs that he’s able to [make],” Diaz said on a teleconference last Thursday. “That’s really his greatest danger is the guy is a threat to score a touchdown anytime he gets it because of his speed.”

By halftime, the All-American had run for 107 yards on 17 carries, becoming the 29th player in history to run for 2,000 yards in a single season.





Taylor didn’t find the end zone again, but he was still the driving force for Wisconsin. The Badgers opened the second-half scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run after Taylor carried them to the red zone. On a four-play drive, Taylor ran the ball three times for 57 yards, buoyed by a 41-yarder.