Who was the best college team in the state Georgia this season? Vote now

The state of Georgia had plenty of teams to give their fans something to cheer about in 2018. Many of the teams took home awards, titles and put together historic seasons for their schools. The Telegraph would like to recognize the top college teams in the state of Georgia and the winner will take home our Team of the Year award.
Voting will close on Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 11:59 p.m. The winner of the poll will be announced at noon on Wednesday. The rules for the poll are simple: each person may vote once per day and you may share the poll as many times as you like to encourage your friends and family to vote.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments