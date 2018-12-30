Confirmed: Manny Diaz will replace Mark Richt as the new Miami Hurricanes head coach

The University of Miami has its new head coach, and he has his dream job.

The university announced late Sunday night that former Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has been hired to replace Mark Richt as the new Miami head coach — just hours after former coach Mark Richt announced his retirement.

Diaz, who grew up in Miami and is the son of former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz Sr., is coming home.





The Miami players were informed Sunday night of Diaz’s hiring by UM athletic director Blake James.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

“The University of Miami is proud to announce that Manny Diaz, who has deep roots in the Miami community and catapulted the Hurricane’s defense to elite status during his three years as the team’s defensive coordinator, including a No. 2 national ranking in total defense in 2018, will take the helm as head coach of the Hurricanes’ football team, succeeding Mark Richt,’’ the university released in a written statement.’’

Said Diaz in the statement: “Miami is home. The University of Miami is home. The U has truly been ‘the job’ for me since I first got into coaching. Having worked here over the past three years, I came to understand what it means to be part of ‘The U’ and came to appreciate the passion and commitment to excellence of all who proudly call themselves Canes. We will restore the football program to its place among the nation’s elite and we will do it with hard work, dedicated coaches, and outstanding student-athletes.

“I’m excited about working with Blake and his team to make that happen.”

“Manny is one of the nation’s elite coaches and the Canes’ Family has already embraced him and his incredible work ethic over the past three years,” said James in the statement. “He is absolutely the passionate and innovative leader that our program needs, and we will work together to build an incredible staff to move our program back into championship contention.”





SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt surprisingly announced his retirement days after a Pinstripe Bowl loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. Athletic director Blake James held a press conference to discuss the news.

Diaz coached the Hurricanes on Thursday in the Pinstripe Bowl, then left to become the Temple University head coach.

Now, he’s back.

He was seen by the Herald outside the Hecht Athletic Center about an hour before athletic director Blake James held a news conference to discuss Richt’s departure.

Temple University athletic director Dr. Patrick Kraft posted on social media this statement: “This evening, head football coach Manny Diaz called to inform me that he has accepted the new head coaching position back at the University of Miami. We are disappointed that he is leaving, but wish him the best as he returns home.

“We have already launched a national search for a new head football coach and I am confident that we will bring yet another outstanding to North Broad Street.’’





This story will be updated.