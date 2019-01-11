College Sports

Miami hires Alabama QB coach Dan Enos as offensive coordinator. Will Jalen Hurts follow?

By Susan Miller Degnan and

Barry Jackson

January 11, 2019 12:01 PM

University of Miami head coach Manny Diaz, shown last season, is in the midst of assembling his coaching staff.
The Miami Hurricanes have their new offensive coordinator, and judging by a tweet that head coach Manny Diaz posted on Twitter late Friday morning — Yasiel Puig slamming a home run — it’s a home run hire.

Alabama quarterbacks coach Dan Enos is the man, according to a Miami Herald source, who will become the Hurricanes’ offensive coordinator.

Enos not only was expected to be promoted by Nick Saban as Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, he very well could bring transferring Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts with him.

