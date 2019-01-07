Only Miami head coach to win two titles named to 2019 College Football Hall of Fame

He is the University of Miami’s only head football coach to win two national titles.
And now, former Hurricanes coaching great Dennis Erickson is heading to the College Football Hall of Fame.
Erickson’s addition to the 2019 class was announced Monday by the National Football Foundation.
Erickson becomes the fourth Hurricanes coach and 12th Cane overall to be voted into the College Football Hall of Fame, joining Bennie Blades (2006), Don Bosseler (1990), Andy Gustafson (1985), Jack Harding (1980), Ted Hendricks (1987), Jimmy Johnson (2012), Russell Maryland (2011), Ed Reed (2018), Vinny Testaverde (2013), Gino Torretta (2009) and Arnold Tucker (2008).
“Congratulations to Dennis Erickson on his election to the College Football Hall of Fame,” UM athletic director Blake James said in a written release. “He led the Hurricanes to two national championships, and authored one of the most dominant stretches in college football history over his six seasons as our head coach. We are thrilled and honored to have Coach Erickson as the latest representative of The U in the College Football Hall of Fame.”
Erickson’s championships came in 1989 (11-1) and 1991 (12-0).
