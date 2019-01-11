College Sports

Miami Hurricanes hope meeting with Wake Forest will be last game without Dewan Hernandez

By David Wilson

January 11, 2019 01:12 PM

Miami forward Dewan Hernandez looks on before the start of the Canes’ game against NC State on Jan. 3. Hernandez is still waiting to play this season pending an appeal with the NCAA on Monday.
The start to the Atlantic Coast Conference slate this year is already the worst in Miami Hurricanes history. With Dewan Hernandez suspended and two other potential rotation players sidelined by injuries, Miami is winless through three games for the first time since it joined the ACC in 2004.

The Hurricanes will try to finally get on track Saturday at 2 p.m. against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Watsco Center, then they hope their season will hit another turning point Monday. Hernandez, who has yet to play this season because of his involvement with a disgraced aspiring agent, will have his final appeal heard by the NCAA, his lawyer said in a Twitter post Thursday.

“The final appeal in the Dewan Hernandez matter will be heard on Monday afternoon,” wrote Jason Setchen, the Miami lawyer representing Hernandez in his appeal. “There is no factual basis in the record to support the current interpretation. [NCAA,] we implore you to do the right thing. The sports community is watching.”

A return, the Hurricanes (8-7, 0-3) hope, could come next Saturday, but first they will face Wake Forest (7-7, 0-2) still short-handed in Coral Gables.

Miami still has five players averaging more than 30 minutes per game, with guard Chris Lykes leading the way with 17.5 points per game in 33.3 minutes.

The Demon Deacons lean on a pair of guards, too. Brandon Childress leads Wake Forest with 16.9 points per game, while Jaylen Hoard, a potential first-round NBA Draft pick, averages 15.3 points on 49.1 percent shooting in only 29.4 minutes per game.

