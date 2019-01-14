Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman leaves program after starting 10 games in 2018

The Miami Hurricanes will be down another returning starter along the offensive line in 2019. Hayden Mahoney, who started 10 games at all three interior positions for Miami, is leaving the program, the university announced in a release Monday.

The offensive lineman will now attempt to transfer to another school, coach Manny Diaz said in a statement.

“Hayden and I talked, and we decided that it was in his best interests to graduate this spring and pursue opportunities at another school,” Diaz said. “We wish him all the best in his future plans.”

Mahoney already has entered his name into the transfer portal, SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic reported, which allows him to be contacted by other schools regarding a transfer.

With Mahoney departing Coral Gables, the Hurricanes are now down five players who started at least once along the offensive line last season, including two who had eligibility remaining. Miami expected to lose offensive linemen Tyree St. Louis, Jahair Jones and Tyler Gauthier — all three were seniors or redshirt seniors — but Venzell Boulware and Mahoney both had a season of eligibility left.

Boulware, however, surprisingly declared for the 2019 NFL Draft last month, while Mahoney is now looking for transfer destinations. Both would have had a chance to contribute along interior alongside offensive lineman Navaughn Donaldson, who started the final three games at right guard.

Mahoney began the season as the Hurricanes’ starting right guard, starting the first six games there before sliding over to left guard against the Virginia Cavaliers when offensive lineman DJ Scaife joined the starting lineup at right tackle, moving Donaldson into right guard from right tackle. Mahoney then moved all over the field, starting four of Miami’s final seven games at three different positions. He moved back to right guard against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, then back to left guard against the Virginia Tech Hokies. In the Pinstripe Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers last month, the Hurricanes even used Mahoney as their starting center when Gauthier, who started every other game at center, was declared academically ineligible.

With Mahoney gone, the Hurricanes will have wide-open competition to find their new starting left guard and center. Offensive lineman Corey Gaynor spent the entire season as the backup center on the two-deep depth chart, so he’s the logical option to succeed Gauthier. At left guard, there will be an opportunity for Cleveland Reed, a former four-star prospect and Under Armour All-American from Fort Meade, to take over as a redshirt freshman in 2019.