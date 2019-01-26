Miami Hurricanes finally add quarterback to 2019 recruiting class as Signing Day nears

Finally, the Miami Hurricanes have their quarterback in the Class of 2019.
After the previous regime seemed content to finish the 2019 recruiting cycle without a quarterback committed, Dan Enos quickly made it clear he wasn’t. He joined Miami as offensive coordinator Jan. 11 and spent the next two weeks identifying 2019 quarterback targets. On Jan. 16, Enos, who doubles as the Hurricanes’ quarterbacks coach, offered a scholarship to Lance Legendre. On Sunday, he made his second offer to Peyton Matocha.
Less than a week later, Enos has found his first quarterback. Matocha, a three-star quarterback from St. Thomas in Houston, orally committed to Miami on Saturday while on an official visit in Coral Gables. While Miami was the only school from a Power 5 Conference to offer Matocha, the senior also had a preferred walk-on offer from the Texas A&M Aggies and spent last weekend on an official visit in College Station. The Wyoming Cowboys were also in contention after hosting Matocha for an official visit last month.
Matocha announced his commitment on Twitter after his future coaches teased news of a commitment throughout the day. He can sign his National Letter of Intent with the Hurricanes beginning on National Signing Day next month.
Matocha’s recruitment with Miami came together quickly following Enos’ arrival. Enos had previously scouted Matocha when the dual-threat quarterback was a sophomore and the assistant coach was the Arkansas Razorbacks’ offensive coordinator. Although an offer never materialized when Enos was in Fayetteville or later when he became the Alabama Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator, the assistant circled back once he joined the Hurricanes.
After he offered Matocha, Enos traveled to Texas on Wednesday to visit the athlete and work out the details for an official visit. Matocha made his way down to South Florida this weekend and committed before returning home.
The No. 24 dual-threat prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Matocha caught quarterback-needy Miami’s attention with an impressive senior year for the Eagles. In 12 games, Matocha completed 253 of 440 passes for 3,697 yards and 35 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He also ran for 787 yards and 14 touchdowns on 146 carries, scored a two-point conversion and recorded one tackle in a minimal role at free safety.
Although he’s the only high school quarterback in the Hurricanes’ 2019 class, Matocha is the second quarterback to commit to Miami in January. Tate Martell, a former four-star quarterback, transferred in from the Ohio State Buckeyes earlier this month. He plans to appeal to the NCAA to be eligible to play immediately.
