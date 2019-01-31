When and how to watch FSU legend, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders’ 30 for 30 documentary.

Pro football Hall of Famer and Florida State legend Deion Sanders gets his turn under ESPN’s “30 for 30” acclaimed documentary series, with “Deion’s Double Play,” airing Thursday night at 9 p.m.
Specifically, the 24 hours in 1992 where Sanders attempted to play in two sports on the same day.
“Prime Time” Deion Sanders played an NFL game with the Atlanta Falcons, and then boarded a flight to join his Atlanta Braves teammates for Game 5 of the NLCS.
Longtime baseball color commentator and former player Tim McCarver took exception to Sanders’ two-sport commitment during the NLCS coverage.
After the Braves defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates to earn a World Series berth, Sanders doused McCarver in the locker room with four tubs of water.
