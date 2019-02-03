Hurricanes receive two commitments at Junior Day, including So. Fla’s top running back

The Miami Hurricanes had a busy Junior Day on Sunday — and it has already resulted in a pair of commitments for first-year head coach Manny Diaz’s 2020 class.

Belen Jesuit running back Don Chaney and Palm Bay Rockledge athlete Ladarius Tennison announced their verbal pledges Sunday. The Hurricanes also received commitments from two South Florida Class of 2021 prospects in South Dade defensive end Tyler Johnson and North Miami linebacker Chamon Metayer.

Picking up Chaney is big for the Hurricanes, who are trying to make sure South Florida’s top players remain in the state. Chaney, a 5-11, 195 pound running back, is ranked as the 50th overall player in the class, second among all Miami-Dade County players and the top South Florida running back, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Through three years of high school football at Belen Jesuit, Chaney has racked up 3,253 yards from scrimmage and 43 total touchdowns.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Tennison does not have a composite ranking, but 247Sports ranks the 5-9, 193 pound athlete as a four-star prospect and the No. 35 player in the state.

Officially Committed To The University Of Miami #GTG pic.twitter.com/YhO9KqDFl6 — Ladarius S. Tennison (@almighty__Tenn5) February 3, 2019

The two pledges give Miami eight total commitments so far in the 2020 class, including four of the top 20 prospects coming out of Florida.

As for the 2021 prospects:

▪ Johnson is the younger brother of former UM safety Jaquan Johnson. He recorded 60 tackles and nine sacks while forcing four fumbles during his sophomore year at South Dade. He does not yet have a ranking by 247Sports.

▪ Metayer, a 6-3, 220-pound outside linebacker, is rated as the No. 14 player in Florida for the 2021 cycle by 247Sports.

Verbal commitments are non-binding until players sign a national letter of intent.

While Sunday’s news is a big boost for Miami’s class next year, the Hurricanes are still making final pushes to improve on their 2019 class ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. The headline of that group would be Cardinal Gibbons defensive end Khris Bogle, who verbally committed to Alabama at the All-American Bowl but could potentially flip to Florida or UM.