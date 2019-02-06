Miami Hurricanes flip All-American defensive back from Alabama on National Signing Day

National Signing Day is off to a good start for the Miami Hurricanes. Christian Williams, a four-star cornerback from Alabama, flipped his commitment from the Alabama Crimson Tide to Miami to kick off Signing Day on Wednesday.

The senior from Daphne made his final commitment at a signing ceremony at his high school. The LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies also made late pushes to flip Williams from Alabama, but cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph and the Hurricanes won out in the end.

“I will be spending my next three or four years,” Williams said in an announcement at his school, “at the University of Miami.”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader

Daphne DB Christian Williams flips to Miami. pic.twitter.com/03xHI5FHjP — Ben Thomas (@BenThomasPreps) February 6, 2019

Williams is a major pickup at a major position of need for Miami. The defensive back was an Under Armour All-American and had been committed to the Crimson Tide since the spring, but opted not to sign with Alabama in the early signing period. He never wound up taking an official visit to Tuscaloosa, instead taking three trips to see LSU, Texas A&M and the Hurricanes in the last three weeks leading up to NSD.





Sports Pass for $30 per year Get unlimited access to all Miami Herald sports stories and videos for $30 Subscribe now #READLOCAL

The 6-foot-1, 182-pound corner will likely get a chance to fill an important opening on Miami’s depth chart. Former defensive back Michael Jackson started all 13 games at cornerback for the Hurricanes last season, but he’s now headed to the NFL after exhausting his eligibility. The starting spot opposite defensive back Trajan Bandy will be an open competition in the fall, with Williams competing against defensive backs D.J. Ivey, Al Blades Jr. and Gilbert Frierson, and fellow incoming four-star cornerback Te’Cory Couch.

Williams immediately becomes one of the crown jewels of Miami’s mostly underwhelming Class of 2019. He’s the highest ranked cornerback in the class, ahead of Couch, and the highest ranked defensive back, ahead of four-star safety Keontra Smith. Williams is the nation’s No. 160 overall prospect, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings. He’ll arrive in Coral Gables as a higher ranked prospect than both Frierson and Ivey, both of whom were four-star cornerbacks in the Class of 2018.