The AAC announced 2019 college football schedules. This is what it all means for UCF

The American Athletic Conference announced 2019 football schedules for its member schools.
Here’s what is in store for the conference’s back-to-back defending champion, UCF:
The Knights open with Florida A&M and Florida Atlantic, before a marquee game against Stanford of the Pac-12 on Saturday, Sept. 14.
UCF follows that game with a second-straight Power 5 opponent in Pittsburgh. The Knights drilled Pitt last season at home. They’ll face the Panthers on the road in 2019.
Only three games are tabbed with a TV network as of yet. They are games against Cincinnati (Friday, Oct. 4), Tulsa (Friday, Nov. 8) and USF (Friday, Nov. 29), and they air on ESPN.
Times and TV coverage for the remainder of the schedule will get released later this offseason.
Also of note, UCF is not scheduled to play Memphis this season as part of the conference’s division crossover games. The Knights played the Tigers four times the past two seasons, which included upending Memphis twice in AAC title games.
Memphis nearly snapped UCF’s long winning streak during the regular season last year, but the Knights eked out a 31-30 victory.
Here’s the full schedule:
- FAMU, Aug. 29 or Aug. 31
- at FAU, Sept. 7
- Stanford, Sept. 14
- at Pitt, Sept. 21
- UConn, Sept. 28
- at Cincinnati, Oct. 4
- ECU, Oct. 19
- at Temple, Oct. 26
- Houston, Nov. 2
- at Tulsa, Nov. 8
- at Tulane, Nov. 23
- USF, Nov. 29
