Get to know UM’s 2020 recruiting class: Canes liken Ladarius Tennison to Jaquan Johnson

One thing was obvious to Wayne Younger the first time he got his hands on Ladarius Tennison: The athlete could definitely be a running back.
Tennison came to Rockledge for his sophomore season after spending his freshman year at Melbourne Palm Bay, a district opponent of the Raiders, so Younger spent one season trying to figure out how to contain the two-way standout. At Tennison’s first practice at Rockledge, Younger could give him the ball on offense and just let him loose. Tennison picked up three offers right away. The more fascinating challenge for Younger was figuring out what to do with Tennison on defense.
“It’s kind of like a hybrid-type position. We try to get him as close to the ball in certain situations and at times just kind of allow him to use his instincts and make plays,” the coach said Thursday. “We definitely pretty quickly just built our defense around him.”
Although their roster lists Tennison as a middle linebacker, the Raiders used him as a cross between a linebacker and defensive back, and Tennison thrived. As a junior, Tennison led Rockledge with 124 tackles, 38 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks. He also added an interception, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two blocked kicks. His production landed Tennison more than a dozen offers — 10 of which arrived since the start of his junior season — and led him to commit to the Miami Hurricanes on Feb. 3.
At Miami, Tennison projects as a safety in the same mold as former defensive back Jaquan Johnson.
“That’s kind of the guy that they’re kind of comparing him to, just all in all. Not that they’re the same guy, but just that’s what their expectations, I think, are going to be from him,” Younger said. “He’s fast. His first step is probably a lot faster than anybody I’ve ever seen in a game, to be honest with you. When he does pull the trigger, he’s going to make the tackle, he’s going to make the big play.”
A three-star athlete in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the Class of 2020, Tennison became one of the top priorities for safeties coach Ephraim Banda when the Hurricanes gave him an offer in the fall. Tennison impressed at Miami’s Paradise Camp in the summer despite his slightly undersized 5-9, 193-pound frame, but his junior film was able to quell some doubts. The Hurricanes brought Tennison to Coral Gables for a junior day event Feb. 3 and landed the junior’s oral commitment before he left campus.
For Tennison to play defense at the next level, it’s hard to find a more perfect fit than Miami. New coach Manny Diaz, who was the Hurricanes’ defensive coordinator the past three seasons, emphasizes athletes who play downhill, and it led to Miami leading the nation in tackles for loss last season. Typically, Diaz has liked one safety to play up near the line of scrimmage — Johnson did this last year — and Tennison should fill the role, just like four-star Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna safety Keontra Smith — another relatively undersized prospect — did in the Class of 2019.
And if it doesn’t work out on defense, Tennison is more than capable at running back, too. The halfback finished his junior season with 1,055 yards and 12 touchdowns on 130 carries, and another 356 yards and five touchdowns on 13 catches.
“He definitely is that athlete type of guy that obviously can play both sides,” Younger said. “He’s just a special talent, man. There’s not a lot of guys like him out there in the country.”
