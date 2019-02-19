Shaquem Griffin calls out Seattle Seahawks teammates — for a game of hoops

Former UCF star Shaquem Griffin called out his fellow Seattle Seahawk linebackers, Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, for a game of two-on-two basketball against him and his twin brother, cornerback Shaquill Griffin.
What ensued was a hilarious, friendly trash-talking banter on social media that even included former Seahawks star Richard Sherman chiming in.
Here’s a sample of the exchange:
Griffin was a rookie last season, with his twin brother Shaquill in his second NFL season. Wright and Wagner are NFL veterans having played their eighth and seventh seasons, respectively, last year.
